911 call: Wife found Piqua homicide victim after waking up from nap

A man who identified himself as their son also spoke to dispatchers and said he thought his father was dead.

“He’s not breathing,” he said. “He’s gone.”

The man told dispatchers that it looked like his father’s shirt might have been torn on the side.

When asked if his father had been sick recently, the man said not to his knowledge.

Police are asking anyone with information about Kesler’s death, or who may have been in the area and saw something suspicious, to call the department at 911 or 937-615-TIPS (8411).

Officers are also asking people with security cameras in the 500 block of Wood Street to contact police so they can review the video.

Deputy Chief Marty Grove said earlier this week that the department has already received some video and that they are continuing to investigate.

Funeral services for Kesler were scheduled for Friday afternoon.

