911 call: Wife found Piqua homicide victim after waking up from nap

A woman found her husband dead after waking up from a nap on Sunday, according to a 911 call.
Piqua police are investigating the death of 65-year-old Franklin Kesler as a homicide. His cause and manner of death have not been released.
Police responded to the 500 block of Wood Street around 5:35 p.m. Sunday after a woman requested an ambulance after she found her husband unconscious and lying on the floor.
“He’s injured," she told 911 dispatchers. “He’s laying on the ground with blood.”
The woman said she just woke up from a nap and didn’t know what happened.
A man who identified himself as their son also spoke to dispatchers and said he thought his father was dead.
“He’s not breathing,” he said. “He’s gone.”
The man told dispatchers that it looked like his father’s shirt might have been torn on the side.
When asked if his father had been sick recently, the man said not to his knowledge.
Police are asking anyone with information about Kesler’s death, or who may have been in the area and saw something suspicious, to call the department at 911 or 937-615-TIPS (8411).
Officers are also asking people with security cameras in the 500 block of Wood Street to contact police so they can review the video.
Deputy Chief Marty Grove said earlier this week that the department has already received some video and that they are continuing to investigate.
Funeral services for Kesler were scheduled for Friday afternoon.
We will update this story as more details are released.