Voting on Election Day in Montgomery County? See if your polling location has changed

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many Election Day polling locations have been moved, particularly if you were used to voting in past elections at a nursing home or senior residential facility.
Here are the polling location changes for Tuesday’s election, according to the Montgomery County Board of Elections. The former location is listed first, followed by the affected precinct(s) and the new polling location and address.
10 Wilmington Place (DAYTON 8-A) voting at
Southview Children & Family Center
25 Thorpe Rd.
Dayton, OH 45420
Bethany Lutheran Village (CENTERVILLE-N & WASHINGTON TWP-C) voting at
Southminster Presbyterian Church
7001 Far Hills Ave.
Centerville, OH 45459
Brookhaven Conference Center (BROOKVILLE-A) voting at
Golden Gate Park – Lieber Center
545 Upper Lewisburg Salem Rd.
Brookville, OH 45309
Friendship Village (TROTWOOD 2-B, TROTWOOD 2-D,) voting at
Gateway Cathedral Church
5501 Olive Rd.
Trotwood, OH 45426
St Leonard – Franciscan Center (CENTERVILLE-H, CENTERVILLE-J, WASHINGTON TWP-B, WASHINGTON TWP-V) voting at
Sinclair College – South Campus
5800 Clyo Rd.
Centerville, OH 45459
Hoover Pl Senior Community Ctr (DAYTON 15-D) voting at
Canaan Baptist Church
5191 Hoover Ave.
Dayton,OH 45417
Asbury Apartments (DAYTON 4-D) voting at
Dayton Masonic Center
525 W. Riverview Ave.
Dayton, OH 45405
Park Manor Apartments (DAYTON 1-B, DAYTON 12-B, DAYTON 23-A) voting at
Stivers High School
1313 E. Fifth St.
Dayton, OH 45402
Charles Lathrem Senior Center (KETTERING 1-C, KETTERING 2-E) voting at
Kettering Middle School
3000 Glengarry Dr.
Kettering, OH 45429
Greek Orthodox Church (DAYTON 5-B, DAYTON 5-C) voting at
Dayton Masonic Center
525 W. Riverview Ave.
Dayton, OH 45405
Basore Rd Grace Brethren Church (CLAYTON 3-B, CLAYTON 3-C) voting at
First Church of the Nazarene
7031 N. Main St.
Dayton, OH 45415
Basore Rd Grace Brethren Church (CLAYTON 2-C) voting at
Gateway Cathedral Church
5501 Olive Rd.
Trotwood, OH 45426
Englewood United Methodist Church (ENGLEWOOD-A, ENGLEWOOD-F) voting at
Englewood Assembly of God
415 N. Main St.
Englewood, OH 45322
Memorial Presbyterian Church (DAYTON 10-A, DAYTON 10-C) voting at
Southeast Metro Library
21 Watervliet Ave.
Dayton, OH 45420
Covenant Baptist Church (CLAYTON 2-A) voting at
Happy Corner Church
7037 N. Union Rd.
Clayton, OH 45315
Covenant Baptist Church (CLAYTON 2-B) voting at
Crestview Baptist Church
6600 Salem Ave.
Dayton, OH 45315
Southdale Elementary School (KETTERING 4-H) voting at
Michael Soloman Pavilion
2917 Berkley St.
Kettering, OH 45409
Southdale Elementary School (MORAINE 4-A) voting at
Payne Recreation Center
3800 Main St.
Moraine, OH 45439
St. Albert the Great (OAKWOOD-G) voting at
Oakwood Municipal Building
30 Park Ave.
Oakwood, OH 45419
St. Albert the Great (OAKWOOD-F) voting at
Edwin Smith School
1701 Shafor Blvd.
Oakwood, OH 45419
St. Albert the Great (OAKWOOD-A, OAKWOOD-B) voting at
Oakwood Community Center
105 Patterson Rd.
Oakwood, OH 45419
Chapel #3 (PAGE MANOR) voting at
Stebbins High School – Activity Center
1900 Harshman Rd.
Dayton, OH 45424