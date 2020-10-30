X

Voting on Election Day in Montgomery County? See if your polling location has changed

Brenda Netzley of Washington Twp. feeds her paper ballot into a scanner voting at the Washington Twp. Recreation Center for the first time on new equipment purchased by Montgomery County. CHRIS STEWART / STAFF

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Chris Stewart

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many Election Day polling locations have been moved, particularly if you were used to voting in past elections at a nursing home or senior residential facility.

Here are the polling location changes for Tuesday’s election, according to the Montgomery County Board of Elections. The former location is listed first, followed by the affected precinct(s) and the new polling location and address.

10 Wilmington Place (DAYTON 8-A) voting at

Southview Children & Family Center

25 Thorpe Rd.

Dayton, OH 45420

Bethany Lutheran Village (CENTERVILLE-N & WASHINGTON TWP-C) voting at

Southminster Presbyterian Church

7001 Far Hills Ave.

Centerville, OH 45459

Brookhaven Conference Center (BROOKVILLE-A) voting at

Golden Gate Park – Lieber Center

545 Upper Lewisburg Salem Rd.

Brookville, OH 45309

Friendship Village (TROTWOOD 2-B, TROTWOOD 2-D,) voting at

Gateway Cathedral Church

5501 Olive Rd.

Trotwood, OH 45426

St Leonard – Franciscan Center (CENTERVILLE-H, CENTERVILLE-J, WASHINGTON TWP-B, WASHINGTON TWP-V) voting at

Sinclair College – South Campus

5800 Clyo Rd.

Centerville, OH 45459

Hoover Pl Senior Community Ctr (DAYTON 15-D) voting at

Canaan Baptist Church

5191 Hoover Ave.

Dayton,OH 45417

Asbury Apartments (DAYTON 4-D) voting at

Dayton Masonic Center

525 W. Riverview Ave.

Dayton, OH 45405

Park Manor Apartments (DAYTON 1-B, DAYTON 12-B, DAYTON 23-A) voting at

Stivers High School

1313 E. Fifth St.

Dayton, OH 45402

Charles Lathrem Senior Center (KETTERING 1-C, KETTERING 2-E) voting at

Kettering Middle School

3000 Glengarry Dr.

Kettering, OH 45429

Greek Orthodox Church (DAYTON 5-B, DAYTON 5-C) voting at

Dayton Masonic Center

525 W. Riverview Ave.

Dayton, OH 45405

Basore Rd Grace Brethren Church (CLAYTON 3-B, CLAYTON 3-C) voting at

First Church of the Nazarene

7031 N. Main St.

Dayton, OH 45415

Basore Rd Grace Brethren Church (CLAYTON 2-C) voting at

Gateway Cathedral Church

5501 Olive Rd.

Trotwood, OH 45426

Englewood United Methodist Church (ENGLEWOOD-A, ENGLEWOOD-F) voting at

Englewood Assembly of God

415 N. Main St.

Englewood, OH 45322

Memorial Presbyterian Church (DAYTON 10-A, DAYTON 10-C) voting at

Southeast Metro Library

21 Watervliet Ave.

Dayton, OH 45420

Covenant Baptist Church (CLAYTON 2-A) voting at

Happy Corner Church

7037 N. Union Rd.

Clayton, OH 45315

Covenant Baptist Church (CLAYTON 2-B) voting at

Crestview Baptist Church

6600 Salem Ave.

Dayton, OH 45315

Southdale Elementary School (KETTERING 4-H) voting at

Michael Soloman Pavilion

2917 Berkley St.

Kettering, OH 45409

Southdale Elementary School (MORAINE 4-A) voting at

Payne Recreation Center

3800 Main St.

Moraine, OH 45439

St. Albert the Great (OAKWOOD-G) voting at

Oakwood Municipal Building

30 Park Ave.

Oakwood, OH 45419

St. Albert the Great (OAKWOOD-F) voting at

Edwin Smith School

1701 Shafor Blvd.

Oakwood, OH 45419

St. Albert the Great (OAKWOOD-A, OAKWOOD-B) voting at

Oakwood Community Center

105 Patterson Rd.

Oakwood, OH 45419

Chapel #3 (PAGE MANOR) voting at

Stebbins High School – Activity Center

1900 Harshman Rd.

Dayton, OH 45424

