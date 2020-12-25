A white Christmas? Winter storm gifts snow to parts of Ohio

Conditions in the Miami Valley were a lot more mild, with most of the region getting less than an inch of snow. Dayton recorded 0.2 inches at the airport, with Bellefontaine reporting. 0.5 inches.

Snow flurries are expected to continue throughout Christmas day in the region, with little to no accumulation, according to the NWS. A light dusting was reported this morning in the Dayton and Kettering areas.