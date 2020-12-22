Abandoned Moraine hotel demolished

A former Dayton-area hotel that has sat vacant for years will be demolished.
The Moraine Inn Suites & Conference Center at 2455 Dryden Road, which has sat empty since 2014, caught fire in June 2016 and April 2017. Jay Bedi Investments purchased the site for $450,000 in December 2019, Montgomery County Auditor’s Office records show.
City Manager Michael Davis said Bedi applied for permits over the past couple of weeks, and that a project there includes a complete demolition of the abandoned business. Bedi, managing partner of LDI Hospitality Management, a lodging development, management and investment firm based in Sharonville, could not be reached for comments Monday.
Built in 1969, the 78-room hotel has gone through a host of owners, according to the auditor’s office’s site, which lists them going back to 2000, when the site sold for more than $5.3 million. It subsequently sold for $3.1 million in 2004, $2.1 million in 2010, $950,000 in 2012 and $820,000 in 2013.
Clint Caillouet said he and his wife, Ashley, purchased SW Ohio Spray Services across the street from the Moraine Inn in early 2019. Demolition of the former Moraine Inn along with the recent renovation of the former Knights Inn into a new Red Roof Inn next door to his business makes him “hopeful for the future,” he said.
“Hopefully, it picks up around here and the neighborhood turns around,” Caillouet said. “It’s getting better every day.”