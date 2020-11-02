X

Alabama company acquires local GPS business

Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine, right, with a Trimble engineering manager, inside Trimble's Dayton Development Dome in June 2019. The dome is a research facility that allows equipment testing to take place no matter what the weather. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Thomas Gnau

An Alabama-based construction materials and products company has acquired another construction-focused company with a presence in Huber Heights and Tipp City.

Command Alkon announced the completion of its acquisition of Trimble’s Construction Logistics business. Financial terms were not disclosed.

ExploreWright-Patt seeks ‘mutually beneficial commercial projects’

“Now more than ever before, the heavy work industry needs a reliable and innovative partner to help them achieve telematics-driven connected workflows and visibility,” Phil Ramsey, chief executive at Command Alkon, said in the company’s release Monday. “Command Alkon has the tools, insights, and experience to fulfill those demands."

The TrimFleet suite of products will move forward under the Command Alkon brand under the name of TFleet, the acquiring company said.

A message with questions was sent to a spokeswoman for Command Alkon Monday.

With some 600 Dayton-area employees before the global pandemic, Sunnyvale, Calif.-based Trimble designs and makes GPS and “position-aware” devices,

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.