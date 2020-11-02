Alabama company acquires local GPS business

An Alabama-based construction materials and products company has acquired another construction-focused company with a presence in Huber Heights and Tipp City.
Command Alkon announced the completion of its acquisition of Trimble’s Construction Logistics business. Financial terms were not disclosed.
“Now more than ever before, the heavy work industry needs a reliable and innovative partner to help them achieve telematics-driven connected workflows and visibility,” Phil Ramsey, chief executive at Command Alkon, said in the company’s release Monday. “Command Alkon has the tools, insights, and experience to fulfill those demands."
The TrimFleet suite of products will move forward under the Command Alkon brand under the name of TFleet, the acquiring company said.
A message with questions was sent to a spokeswoman for Command Alkon Monday.
With some 600 Dayton-area employees before the global pandemic, Sunnyvale, Calif.-based Trimble designs and makes GPS and “position-aware” devices,