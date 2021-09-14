Amazon announces 3,000 new jobs coming to Greater Cincinnati

As part of a nationwide push to hire roughly 125,000 workers at its fulfillment and sorting sites throughout the country, the company will hold a virtual career fair on Wednesday for those interested in securing one of the new positions, which will have an average starting hourly wage of roughly $18.

Earlier this year, Amazon announced it would hire roughly 2,000 new employees to operate its recently opened air hub in Hebron, Kentucky, near the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The local jobs announced Tuesday are in addition to those created for the hub, said Amazon spokesman Andre Woodson.