Are people wearing masks at stores in Greene County? Here’s what we saw

Shoppers were not plentiful, but were mostly masked at the Mall at Fairfield Commons on a recent Tuesday afternoon.
At the main anchor stores like JC Penney and Macy’s, the vast majority of customers and all the employees wore masks in compliance with state rules mandating masks in retail stores — albeit some of them with the masks not covering their noses.
This was in line with a recent Dayton Daily News investigation where we visited more than 100 stores in four counties to monitor mask compliance.
Some people removed their masks when walking in the halls between stores at the mall. In the food court, people took off their masks to sit and eat, which is allowed under the rules. A young woman was on her phone while two children played in the food court children’s play area.
The shadow of COVID-19 hung over the entire mall. Some restrooms were closed. Many smaller stores were roped off at the entrance with a sign telling people to wait outside so employees could limit the number of people inside at a time. Fitting rooms were closed.
Many stores advertised hip, trendy or whimsical masks.
Robine Baker, wearing a mask covered in dogs wearing Santa hats as she emerged from JC Penney, said she understands the rules.
“People do need to wear the masks because they do help,” she said.
Most people wore masks at Walmart across Pentagon Boulevard — and the Walmart in Xenia, as well as the Rural King and Tractor Supply Company.
As he got into his car after shopping while wearing a mask in Fairborn, Ben Cseh said it’s “my duty to protect others, so I’ll just wear it. It doesn’t bother me.”
“It’s a simple enough thing to do.”