Area flower farm blooming with business

Consider the Lilies has a farm stand on site in New Carlisle that’s self serve or people can order online ahead at cthelilies.com and get a pick up time. They keep their hours and options updated on their Facebook page, Instagram or website.

The flower farm has a presence at 2nd Street Market in downtown Dayton and also bring ordered flowers for pick-ups to St. Anne the Tart in east Dayton.

They can also have some delivery options for a fee.

Throughout the year, some customers sign up for regular flower subscriptions.

“There’s a lot of people-- especially over this COVID time -- who enjoy having flowers in the house,” Lavy said.

Lavy herself loves to be out with the flowers during the colder months.

“Its very therapeutic. My favorite time to be out here in the winter time. We don’t have a lot blooming at that time, but we do have some. It’s cool outside but its nice and warm in here,” she said.

Her two daughters have helped out with the business and she said three other workers come out part time.

This year Lavy said they haven’t done as many weddings, though they did do some small ceremonies. However, 2021 is booking up.

”We love doing weddings. Its one of my favorite things actually,” she said.

Lavy said she encourages brides to chose seasonal flowers -- they are more sustainable and even if Consider the LIlies doesn’t have the variety, they have a lot of flower farmer friends close by they can trade back and forth.

In one greenhouse, she had a range of eucalypis varieties, which she said quickly grow back again and again. She makes popular wreaths with the Eucalyptis and other fresh and dried flowers and greens.

“The wreaths are really popular late fall, Christmas time, so that keeps us busy through Christmas,” she said. and then tone down for a month or two until they start seeds again.”

Lavy said she’s glad to do business in the Dayton area, where there are lots of people who like to shop local.

“Living in Dayton is a real advantage because people want to support local farmers and want to support local businesses,” she said.