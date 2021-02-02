Area Kroger expanding curbside pickup space

Kroger is expanding its curbside pickup area at its Austin Landing store in Miami Twp. as part of a series of local expansions of the service.
Prior to the pandemic, grocery chains were already expanding pickup and delivery options but demand surged in the pandemic as some people sought to avoid going inside stores.
“Since March 2020, our customers have wanted more opportunities to pick up their groceries curbside, and we responded by expanding our service in a number of locations throughout the division,” Erin Rolfes, corporate affairs manager at Kroger.
Grocery Dive reported in November that Kroger waived fees during the pandemic, added more pickup slots and parking spaces at its stores “and has funneled up millions of new shoppers as a result.” Kroger had expanded to 2,213 pickup locations as of December.
In 2020, Kroger expanded curbside at 10 locations in the Dayton and Cincinnati region, including in Beavercreek and Troy.
Beyond Austin Landing, Kroger plans to expand curbside at nine other locations in southwest Ohio in 2021, with the next closest expansion in Monroe.