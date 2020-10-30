Area Kroger stores offer drive-thru trick-or-treat today and tomorrow

Three area Kroger stores are getting into the spooky spirit with drive-thru treat-or-treating today and tomorrow.
Customers are encouraged to wear their favorite costumes and face coverings as they trick-or-treat from their vehicles.
Follow the signs at participating locations to the designated trick-or-treat area. Store associates will help direct customers through the line where they will receive a treat and coupon book.
For employees' safety, all associates will wear face masks, gloves and reflective vests.
Trick-or-treating is from 5 to 9 p.m. today and tomorrow or until supplies run out.
The following locations are participating:
- 1095 S. Main St. in Centerville
- 5400 Cornerstone North Blvd. in Centerville
- 885 Union Blvd. in Englewood