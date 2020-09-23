Army exercises in Dayton frustrate some residents

Army exercises in Dayton this week have irked some residents who have complained in social media about loud and sometimes jarring or window-rattling noises, including late at night.
Residents of the Wright Dunbar neighborhood received a notice saying the U.S. Army would be conducting training on Tuesday between the hours of 2 p.m. and 2 a.m. that would include loud bangs and simulated weapons fire.
A few residents posted on social media that they are upset that the Army was allowed to use West Dayton as a “practice war zone” without neighbors getting a chance to provide input beforehand.
Earlier this month, the city of Dayton said soldiers would be taking part in military training exercises around the city between Sept. 20 to 25. The city has not said the exact location for the training.
The training is supposed to simulate urban environments that troops might encounter while deployed, the city said.
The city said the training was supposed to take place at “secured, predetermined locations,” and each session was expected to last a few hours, primarily in the early evenings.
The city warned that residents may hear sounds of helicopters, firing weapons and explosions as troops breach entryways.
“Safety precautions are in place to protect participants and residents, along with planning considerations to minimize impact to the community and private property,” the city said. “Dayton Police Department officers will be on-site to keep citizens safely away from training areas."
This newspaper has reached out to the city for comment and will update this story with their responses.