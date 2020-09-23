Army exercises in Dayton frustrate some residents

The city said the training was supposed to take place at “secured, predetermined locations,” and each session was expected to last a few hours, primarily in the early evenings.

The city warned that residents may hear sounds of helicopters, firing weapons and explosions as troops breach entryways.

“Safety precautions are in place to protect participants and residents, along with planning considerations to minimize impact to the community and private property,” the city said. “Dayton Police Department officers will be on-site to keep citizens safely away from training areas."

This newspaper has reached out to the city for comment and will update this story with their responses.