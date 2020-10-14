Arson fire under investigation at Huber Heights grocery store

Huber Heights fire officials determined that a fire at a grocery store Wednesday morning was the result of arson.
The was reported at the Food Bazaar at 5755 Old Troy Pike around 4:49 a.m., according to the fire department.
Flames were visible from the exterior when crews arrived on the scene.
The roof was damaged in two areas and there was a third fire on the exterior of the building, according to the fire department. Because all the damage was to the exterior, the grocery store is able to remain open.
Because of the number and types of fires, the department determined that it was intentionally set. There was no indication that the fire was accidental or started by something such a faulty wiring, according to the fire department.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information should call police at 937-233-1565.
