At least one DP&L contractor injured in electric shock in Troy

High voltage DPL power lines on Carrillon Boulevard in Dayton. JIM WITMER / STAFF
Local News | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

At least one contractor for Dayton Power & Light was injured after receiving an electric shock while working in Troy Monday morning.

The contractor was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to a spokesperson for DP&L. More information on their status was not available at this time.

The incident was reported around 11:02 a.m. in the 400 block of Clay Street, according to dispatchers.

The contractor was working on an overhead line when the incident happened, according to DP&L.

The company is cooperating with authorities as they continue to investigate the incident.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details are released.

