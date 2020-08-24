At least one DP&L contractor injured in electric shock in Troy

At least one contractor for Dayton Power & Light was injured after receiving an electric shock while working in Troy Monday morning.
The contractor was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to a spokesperson for DP&L. More information on their status was not available at this time.
The incident was reported around 11:02 a.m. in the 400 block of Clay Street, according to dispatchers.
The contractor was working on an overhead line when the incident happened, according to DP&L.
The company is cooperating with authorities as they continue to investigate the incident.
