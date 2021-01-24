X

At least two trapped after crash on I-75 South near Benchwood Road

By Micah Karr

At least two people were trapped after a crash involving four vehicles on I-75 Southbound near Benchwood Road. Multiple people, including a child, are reportedly injured. Initial reports show that at least four vehicles are involved.

The right two lanes of I-75 Southbound near the Benchwood Road ramp are closed due to the crash, which occurred around 12:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash is unknown, though traffic cameras show snowy roads so weather may be a factor. The severity of any injuries is unknown, but multiple ambulances have responded to the scene, emergency scanner traffic indicated.

