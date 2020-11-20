Auction firm lists former Dayton Doubletree/Grand hotel

Ten-X listed the former 12-story hotel as having 184 guest rooms, a restaurant and lounge, an indoor pool, a ﬁtness center, a business center and 5,925 square feet of meeting and event space.

“The property presents investors with the opportunity to acquire a well-located, highly visible, full-service vacant hotel fully unencumbered by brand and management,” Ten-X said. “A new owner has complete ﬂexibility in terms of renovating and rebranding with a new hotel franchise, or considering alternative uses for the building such as multi-family.”

Recent years have not been kind to this hotel. In 2015, hotel officials announced they were undergoing $3 million to $5 million in renovations, with plans to rebuild the pool, re-open its restaurant and convert to a Double Tree by Hilton.

The hotel did not rebrand, however, and struggled.

The Dayton Grand Hotel originally became a Double Tree hotel in 2013. That shift was short-lived, with the owners returning it to a private hotel, and the business suffered, Eric Minshall, the general manager in 2015, told the Dayton Daily News at the time.