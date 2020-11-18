Backlog forces Greene County to make change in CCW application process

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that they are no longer accepting applications for new or renewal concealed-carry weapons permits on Wednesdays beginning Nov. 23.
The office said the amount of applications they’ve received lately has created a backlog in the background investigation phase of the permit as well as the electronic filings and internal processes. The staff said they wanted to be able to process applications on Wednesdays.
Starting next week, the office will accept applications from anyone on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. only Green County residents' applications will be accepted.
The office is also closed for Thanksgiving and the Friday after Thanksgiving.
Residents in the Dayton area are buying guns at a higher rate than before, according to several gun owners in the region. Regional gun owners reported anywhere from a 381% increase in sales compared to last year to their sales tripling from the year before.
Overall, Americans have purchased almost 17 million guns so far in 2020, more than in any other single full year on record, according to Small Arms Analytics & Forecasting, a research company that tracks firearms sales.
Nationally more than 1.7 million background checks were conducted in October alone, a roughly 60% jump over the same period in 2019, according to the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS).
In Ohio, there were 85,170 background checks done in October, compared to last October, where there were about 50,000 background checks in Ohio. The total number of background checks conducted from 2019 to now has increased by 25%, according to the FBI’s data.
While not all background checks lead to sales, they are an indication of firearm sales.
Bonnie Meibers contributed to this story.