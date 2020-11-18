Backlog forces Greene County to make change in CCW application process

Overall, Americans have purchased almost 17 million guns so far in 2020, more than in any other single full year on record, according to Small Arms Analytics & Forecasting, a research company that tracks firearms sales.

Nationally more than 1.7 million background checks were conducted in October alone, a roughly 60% jump over the same period in 2019, according to the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS).

In Ohio, there were 85,170 background checks done in October, compared to last October, where there were about 50,000 background checks in Ohio. The total number of background checks conducted from 2019 to now has increased by 25%, according to the FBI’s data.

While not all background checks lead to sales, they are an indication of firearm sales.

