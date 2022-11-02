BreakingNews
Frozen yogurt shop closes in Springboro
dayton-daily-news logo
X

2 from Middletown in crash that damaged I-75 barrier in Monroe

News
By Staff Report
Updated 11 minutes ago

Traffic on northbound Interstate 75 was heavily backed up Wednesday after a morning crash on Ohio 63 that led to the partial closure of the roadway.

A Kenworth dump truck and car collided just after 10 a.m., causing the truck to also strike a cement barricade on 63 — sending pieces of it down into traffic on I-75 below.

The truck was driven by Michael Lainhart, 62, of Middletown. The car that was struck was a 2013 Hyundai hatchback driven by Tracey Corso, 47, of Middletown, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Both went to nearby Atrium Medical Center. Lainhart has life-threatening injuries and Corso has minor injuries.

Several vehicles on I-75 were struck by the fallen debris, OSHP said. The damaged bridge portion is being inspected by the Ohio Dept. of Transportation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Monroe Police Department, Monroe Fire Department and EMS, Liberty Twp. Fire Department, Ohio Department of Transportation and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

In Other News
1
Springfield marks start of national tour for ‘The Illusionists - Magic...
2
Duke Energy offers $500 credits to lower-income natural gas customers
3
State files lawsuit against Dollar General for alleged price...
4
Tecumseh school secretary mourned: ‘She will be truly missed’
5
Pike County trial: Defendant’s mother testifies whole family committed...

About the Author

Staff Report
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top