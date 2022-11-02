2 from Middletown in crash that damaged I-75 barrier in Monroe

A Kenworth dump truck and car collided just after 10 a.m., causing the truck to also strike a cement barricade on 63 — sending pieces of it down into traffic on I-75 below.

The truck was driven by Michael Lainhart, 62, of Middletown. The car that was struck was a 2013 Hyundai hatchback driven by Tracey Corso, 47, of Middletown, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.