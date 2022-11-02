2 from Middletown in crash that damaged I-75 barrier in Monroe

Traffic on northbound Interstate 75 was heavily backed up Wednesday after a morning crash on Ohio 63 that led to the partial closure of the roadway.
A Kenworth dump truck and car collided just after 10 a.m., causing the truck to also strike a cement barricade on 63 — sending pieces of it down into traffic on I-75 below.
The truck was driven by Michael Lainhart, 62, of Middletown. The car that was struck was a 2013 Hyundai hatchback driven by Tracey Corso, 47, of Middletown, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Both went to nearby Atrium Medical Center. Lainhart has life-threatening injuries and Corso has minor injuries.
Several vehicles on I-75 were struck by the fallen debris, OSHP said. The damaged bridge portion is being inspected by the Ohio Dept. of Transportation.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Monroe Police Department, Monroe Fire Department and EMS, Liberty Twp. Fire Department, Ohio Department of Transportation and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
