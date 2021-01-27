Base commander: We’ll get vaccine ‘shots in the right arms at the right time’

Starting Thursday, beneficiaries may call for information about vaccine eligibility. Musser gave that number as (937) 257-SHOT.

The military is also eyeing other groups of potential recipients: Those who are 65 and older, as well as “high-risk” beneficiaries, who are younger but dealing with serious health challenges.

But Miller had no timeline Wednesday on when new groups will get the vaccines.

“We will work as fast as we can, and we ask you to be patient,” the colonel said.

So far, Wright-Patterson has provided the second highest number of vaccines within the Department of the Air Force, said Col. Christian Lyons, commander of the 88th Medical Group.

The Department of Defense plan for vaccine distribution generally puts health care and essential first-responders first in line to get the vaccine, followed by people necessary to accomplish certain key missions, Airmen set to deploy, then “high-risk” health beneficiaries before, finally, the healthy DoD population at large.

Col. Patrick G. Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, talks about his new role as commander at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base during an interview June 19. Miller previously served at Wright-Patt in 2003-2006 as a course director and instructor in the Civil Engineer Services School at the Air Force Institute of Technology. (U.S. Air Force photo/Ty Greenlees)

A second Facebook town hall is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, in which 88th Medical Group clinicians will address the status of vaccine distribution and a timeline for vaccine administration. That can be viewed at Facebook.com/WPAFB.

Retirees and other Tricare beneficiaries are “highly encouraged” to watch Thursday’s town hall, the base said in a release Wednesday. Tricare is the health care program for uniformed service members, retirees and their families.

The base is using the Pfizer vaccine.

“Things are trending in the right direction,” Miller said Wednesday, referring to COVID case numbers, hospitalizations and other crucial measures.

He said Tuesday was the “first time in a long time” that he received no report of new COVID-positive cases from medical personnel.

“That’s a small victory, a testament to you doing the right thing,” Miller said.

Ohio’s largest single-site employer has weathered the pandemic through shifting most workers to home and other locations. At the start of the pandemic, just 10% of the base’s typical 30,000 military and civilian workers were permitted to be physically on base.

By May, commanders were allowed to bring up to 20% of their assigned workforce back to base offices. Miller assumed command of the 88th Air Base Wing in June.

By September, Miller announced the prevailing base health protection condition had shifted from “Charlie” to “Bravo,” meaning half of the base’s typical workforce could conceivably be permitted to return, boosting the daily presence on the base to 15,000 or so workers.

But Miller has repeatedly emphasized that reaching 15,000 on-site workers is not a target or a goal, and he has called on commanders to exercise caution in returning workers to the facility.