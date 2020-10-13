Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s hiring thousands for the holidays

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are looking to hire 7,000 team members during a national hiring event Thursday in preparation for the holiday season.
Locally, the Cabela’s in Centerville is seeking 45 workers for positions in different retail departments.
The hiring event on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cabela’s located at 5500 Cornerstone North Blvd. Walk-ins are welcome with on-site interviews. Those interested can also apply ahead of time by going to basspro.com/careers.
Benefits include flexible hours, discounts of up to 45%, healthcare and more.