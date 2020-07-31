Beavercreek delays start of school year by 11 days

Under the changes approved Thursday, families have to pick fully online school or the pathway determined by levels by Aug. 5. From Aug. 14-21, school staff would have extra time to prepare their classrooms, as well as do training on safety issues and online teaching.

The first day of classes would be Aug. 24 for students with A-K last names, and Aug. 25 for students with L-Z last names. Aug. 26 would be the first day that all students would be in attendance.

The last day of the school year will be May 28.

School officials said the district must remain flexible in case they have to respond “to new guidance concerning the current pandemic.”