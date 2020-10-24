X

Beavercreek Police warns of phone scammers imitating drug enforcement officers

Phone scam involves payments to criminals pretending to be DEA agents

By Micah Karr

The Beavercreek Police Department are warning the public of phone scammers who are posing as part of the Drug Enforcement Administration to convince victims to pay a fine or purchase gift cards. The Drug Enforcement Administration is also aware of the scam and has posted information about the scam, which is reportedly national in scale.

“The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning the public about criminals posing as DEA Special Agents or other law enforcement personnel as part of an international extortion scheme,” The DEA release reported.

Scammers reportedly call the victims, often those who have previously purchased drugs over the internet or via phone. Scammers identify themselves as law enforcement officials or DEA agents and tell the victim that purchasing drugs via phone or over the internet is illegal and they must pay a fine to avoid legal action. The scammers often ask the victims to pay via wire transfer, typically to an overseas location. If the victim refuses, the scammer will threaten arrest or a property search, the release said.

The DEA asks anyone who receives a telephone call from a person purporting to be a DEA special agent or other law enforcement official seeking money to refuse the demand and report the threat using this form. Reporting scammers will assist the DEA in stopping criminal activity.

