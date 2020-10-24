Beavercreek Police warns of phone scammers imitating drug enforcement officers

“The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning the public about criminals posing as DEA Special Agents or other law enforcement personnel as part of an international extortion scheme,” The DEA release reported.

Scammers reportedly call the victims, often those who have previously purchased drugs over the internet or via phone. Scammers identify themselves as law enforcement officials or DEA agents and tell the victim that purchasing drugs via phone or over the internet is illegal and they must pay a fine to avoid legal action. The scammers often ask the victims to pay via wire transfer, typically to an overseas location. If the victim refuses, the scammer will threaten arrest or a property search, the release said.