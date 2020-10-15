Beavercreek renames street after late city planner

BEAVERCREEK —A street off of North Fairfield Road will be renamed after Beavercreek’s late city planner.
Beavercreek City Planning and Development Director Jeff McGrath died in January. City Council on Monday approved changing portions of Lantz Road and Wallaby Drive to be called McGrath Way, honoring the late city planner.
McGrath, 42, had served the city in various capacities since 2000, when he started as an intern, subsequently moving into the planning director’s position in 2007. He is survived by his wife, Cecilia, and two children, Sean and Sophia.
Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone said he worked for the city when McGrath was first hired and watched him “climb the ranks.”
“He was the type of individual you couldn’t help but work with,” Stone said. “He would tell you ‘no’ and you’d almost be happy about it.”
Credit:
Stone said the newly renamed McGrath Way will eventually be a bypass to the busy intersection at North Fairfield Road and Dayton Xenia Road. This was a project McGrath worked on and make sure would happen, Stone said.
“Jeff McGrath left a big mark on the city of Beavercreek as the Planning and Development Director through many projects and the growth of the city. He not only left physical landmarks through planning, he left emotional impacts on all those he met and worked with,” said Beavercreek City Manager Pete Landrum in an emailed statement. “It is only fitting that the city honors his memory for how he impacted and loved the city of Beavercreek. The street name will just remind all of us to love Beavercreek like Jeff did and do all we can for its success. If we do it the “McGrath Way” I’m sure we will be successful and that is all Jeff ever wanted for Beavercreek.”
Stone said McGrath’s work poised Beavercreek for future success. The city will honor McGrath and make a presentation to his family later this year.