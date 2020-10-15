Beavercreek renames street after late city planner, Jeff McGrath. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF Credit: Credit:

Stone said the newly renamed McGrath Way will eventually be a bypass to the busy intersection at North Fairfield Road and Dayton Xenia Road. This was a project McGrath worked on and make sure would happen, Stone said.

“Jeff McGrath left a big mark on the city of Beavercreek as the Planning and Development Director through many projects and the growth of the city. He not only left physical landmarks through planning, he left emotional impacts on all those he met and worked with,” said Beavercreek City Manager Pete Landrum in an emailed statement. “It is only fitting that the city honors his memory for how he impacted and loved the city of Beavercreek. The street name will just remind all of us to love Beavercreek like Jeff did and do all we can for its success. If we do it the “McGrath Way” I’m sure we will be successful and that is all Jeff ever wanted for Beavercreek.”

Stone said McGrath’s work poised Beavercreek for future success. The city will honor McGrath and make a presentation to his family later this year.