Beavercreek research firm wins $31M Air Force contract

X-51 WaveRider (U.S. Air Force photo)
X-51 WaveRider (U.S. Air Force photo)

By Thomas Gnau

A Beavercreek research company has received notice of a new $31.5 million Air Force Research Lab contract.

Taitech Inc. has been awarded a not-to-exceed $31,587,310 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for technology for sustained supersonic combustion — or “TSSC,” the Department of Defense said.

The mission of TSSC is to provide research and development for investigation of basic concepts, components, sub-systems, and diagnostics, for high-speed air breathing propulsion systems, airframe structures and internal/external aerodynamics including integration into air vehicles, weapons and launch systems, the DoD said.

Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and is expected to be completed by February 2028. 

Left, Glenn Liston, Aerospace Engineer and Col. Art Huber with a 1500 lb. 14 foot full scale mockup of the X-51 Hydrodcarbon Scramjet Powered Hypersonic Waverider Flight Demonstration Vehicle, a fast flying missle to “take out” distant, time critical targets in minutes. FILE PHOTO
Left, Glenn Liston, Aerospace Engineer and Col. Art Huber with a 1500 lb. 14 foot full scale mockup of the X-51 Hydrodcarbon Scramjet Powered Hypersonic Waverider Flight Demonstration Vehicle, a fast flying missle to “take out” distant, time critical targets in minutes. FILE PHOTO

Credit: Jim Witmer

Credit: Jim Witmer

This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, and the Air Force received four offers. 

Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $75,000 will fund the initial task order. 

The contract came from Air Force Research Laboratory, which is based at Wright-Patterson.

AFRL and its partners have long examined the possibilities of sustained supersonic combustion. Last year, AFRL’s Aerospace Systems Directorate celebrated the 10th anniversary of the X-51A’s longest supersonic combustion ramjet-powered hypersonic flight.

The X-51A Waverider was a pioneering hypersonic vehicle powered by a scramjet that first took flight in 2010.

