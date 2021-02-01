Beavercreek research firm wins $31M Air Force contract

This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, and the Air Force received four offers.

Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $75,000 will fund the initial task order.

The contract came from Air Force Research Laboratory, which is based at Wright-Patterson.

AFRL and its partners have long examined the possibilities of sustained supersonic combustion. Last year, AFRL’s Aerospace Systems Directorate celebrated the 10th anniversary of the X-51A’s longest supersonic combustion ramjet-powered hypersonic flight.

The X-51A Waverider was a pioneering hypersonic vehicle powered by a scramjet that first took flight in 2010.