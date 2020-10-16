Area football team’s game tonight canceled over state travel advisory

A Logan County high school has canceled its varsity football game scheduled for tonight after Indiana was added to a state travel advisory.
Benjamin Logan High School was set to play Jay County High School in Logan County. Jay County is located in Pendelton, Indiana.
“Last night the state of Indiana was placed on the travel advisory list which we received from the Ohio Department of Health," read a statement from Benjamin Logan High School Principal Brian Powderly. “With this immediate change, we have been directed that the Varsity Football Game set for Fri. Oct. 16 must be cancelled. The travel advisory that was released is what necessitated this cancellation.”
Good evening, this is a message from Brian Powderly, Principal of Benjamin Logan High School. This message is to inform...Posted by Benjamin Logan Local School District on Thursday, October 15, 2020
Refunds will be processed by HomeTown Ticketing and will take place in the next seven to 10 days.
According to the travel advisory, anyone traveling to Ohio from Indiana should self-quarantine for 14 days. The advisory is updated each week to include states with a coronavirus positivity rate of 15% or more.