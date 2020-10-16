Area football team’s game tonight canceled over state travel advisory

Benjamin Logan High School was set to play Jay County High School in Logan County. Jay County is located in Pendelton, Indiana.

“Last night the state of Indiana was placed on the travel advisory list which we received from the Ohio Department of Health," read a statement from Benjamin Logan High School Principal Brian Powderly. “With this immediate change, we have been directed that the Varsity Football Game set for Fri. Oct. 16 must be cancelled. The travel advisory that was released is what necessitated this cancellation.”