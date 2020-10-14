Coronavirus: Indiana added to Ohio travel advisory

Indiana is one of eight states on Ohio’s most recent travel advisory issued Wednesday afternoon.
The advisory is updated each week and consists of state with a coronavirus positivity rate of 15% or higher. Indiana’s positivity rate is at 16%, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Other states on the advisory were South Dakota, Idaho, Wisconsin, Iowa, Wyoming, Kansas and Nevada.
South Dakota and Idaho have the highest positivity rates in the country at 23.6% and 23.5% respectively. Ohio’s seven-day positivity rate is an average of 4%, according to the ODH.
This is the third straight week South Dakota, Idaho, Wisconsin, Iowa and Kansas made the list.
Mississippi was represented as gray on the advisory due to reporting irregularities with data for total tests reported in the last week, according to ODH.
Anyone traveling to Ohio from any of the states listed above should self quarantine for 14 days. The state is recommending against both leisure and business travel to those states at this time.