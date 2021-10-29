dayton-daily-news logo
X

Police investigating body found in Springfield home as homicide, vigil planned

Gloria Dickinson. Photo provided by Teresa Greenwalt Petersen.
Caption
Gloria Dickinson. Photo provided by Teresa Greenwalt Petersen.

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
1 hour ago

A candlelight vigil honoring the life of a Springfield woman who was reported missing last month and found dead in a home on North Douglas Avenue is set for Monday evening.

Gloria Dickinson’s family reported her missing last week, after not seeing her since Sept. 13. The Springfield Police Division discovered the 56-year-old’s body while serving a search warrant on Wednesday at the home where neighbors said she lived for several years with another person.

SPD is investigating the death as a homicide, the city’s 11th this year.

“We’re really just trying to determine what happened to Gloria,” Sgt. Jason Byron said.

Police currently do not have a suspect or a person of interest, he said.

Teresa Greenwalt Petersen, a longtime friend of Dickinson, is organizing the vigil along with Dickinson’s relatives.

The vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. on the porch of 41 North Douglas Ave, where Dickinson’s body was found.

ExplorePolice previously searched for missing woman in home where body was found
A memorial, made up of flowers and candles, has been made on the front porch at 41 North Douglas Avenue where the body of Gloria Dickinson was discovered Wednesday. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Caption
A memorial, made up of flowers and candles, has been made on the front porch at 41 North Douglas Avenue where the body of Gloria Dickinson was discovered Wednesday. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

On Thursday, a memorial consisting of flowers and candles was on the porch of the duplex.

Petersen told the News-Sun that Dickinson was a joyful, happy person.

“She was a constant smiling face,” Petersen said. “Even in the darkest moments of my life, when her own world was in crisis.”

Petersen said that anybody wishing to attend the vigil is invited to do so.

In Other News
1
Missing Springfield woman’s body removed from home where police served...
2
Lakota parent, sheriff’s deputy sues school board for freedom of speech
3
Body found in Springfield home identified as missing woman
4
Man taken into custody after reportedly shooting from building in...
5
Kayla Harrison huge favorite for another $1 million payday tonight in...

About the Author

Sydney Dawes
Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top