Police investigating body found in Springfield home as homicide, vigil planned

Teresa Greenwalt Petersen, a longtime friend of Dickinson, is organizing the vigil along with Dickinson’s relatives.

The vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. on the porch of 41 North Douglas Ave, where Dickinson’s body was found.

Explore Police previously searched for missing woman in home where body was found

Caption A memorial, made up of flowers and candles, has been made on the front porch at 41 North Douglas Avenue where the body of Gloria Dickinson was discovered Wednesday. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

On Thursday, a memorial consisting of flowers and candles was on the porch of the duplex.

Petersen told the News-Sun that Dickinson was a joyful, happy person.

“She was a constant smiling face,” Petersen said. “Even in the darkest moments of my life, when her own world was in crisis.”

Petersen said that anybody wishing to attend the vigil is invited to do so.