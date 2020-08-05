Boil advisory lifted for downtown Dayton, still in effect for Belmont and Patterson Park

A boil advisory has been canceled for downtown Dayton, but remains in effect for the Belmont and Patterson Park areas due to a major water main break that was reported Monday.
Water samples from Belmont and Patterson Park are currently being tested. The City of Dayton will give an update later today once the results are available.
As of 6:30 a.m. today, all water samples from downtown have tested negative for bacteria, according to the city.
Before using tap water residents should do the following:
- If water has not been used for several hours, run until there is a noticeable temperature drop
- Run water for 30 seconds to 3 minutes before using it for drinking or cooking
- Clean your faucet aerator
To check if your area is still under a boil advisory, you can view the city’s boil advisory map here or you can call 937-333-4905.