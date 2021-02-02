Boonshoft Museum to celebrate Groundhog Day with virtual event

Will we have six more weeks of winter or an early spring? Boonshoft Museum of Discovery will have its own virtual shadow ceremony this morning.
The event was scheduled to be livestreamed on the museum’s Facebook page, but Boonshoft experienced technical difficulties.
Boonshoft will also share more details about groundhogs and an activity for people to try at home later today.
Those who can visit the museum also can try a groundhog hide-and-seek challenge that will take visitors through some of the museum’s recently reopened areas.
In Pennsylvania, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this morning, forecasting six more weeks of winter, according to the Associated Press.
Phil’s “inner circle” woke him at 7:25 a.m. for the ceremony, which was virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cardboard cutouts stood in for the usual spectators at the ceremony.
Last year, Phil predicted an early spring.