Boy killed in Miami County crash identified

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Kristen SpickerJen Balduf

An 11-year-old boy killed in a crash involving a dump truck and SUV in Staunton Twp., Miami County, Monday has been identified as Grant Gillespie, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two other passengers in the SUV were injured during the crash and taken to the hospital via a medical hospital.

The crash was reported around 12:12 p.m. at Troy Sidney and East Peterson roads.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the crash.

