JUST IN: Cleveland, California investors buy LexisNexis campus

9555-9595 Springboro Pike. ICP Image

“ICP saw a tremendous opportunity to expand our Class A office portfolio in Dayton to over 600,000 square feet. This acquisition comes on the heels of our purchase of five office buildings in the Miami Valley Research Park in Kettering,” Chris Semarjian, owner of ICP, said in a statement. “We have completed a sale-leaseback transaction with LexisNexis, and they will remain an anchor tenant at this location in a portion of the park.”

The office park comprises 60 acres of land and 391,000 square feet of office space in four buildings. It is located adjacent to I-675 and I-75, with what ICP describes as “strong demographics.” The location is near Austin Landing and the Dayton Mall and is a ten-minute drive to downtown Dayton and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

“We plan to position this property as a premier regional office park,” said Stuart Lichter, president and chairman of IRG. “The buildings are highly efficient with large, open floorplans. The park is strategically located, with excellent frontage on two interstates making the location ideal for a corporate headquarters. There is also an opportunity for retail outparcel development.”

These investors have a long Dayton-area track record. Lichter and Semarjian’s team bought the former GM SUV assembly plant in Moraine in 2011, leading to Fuyao Group’s purchase of the facility in 2014. The plant had been closed in late 2008.

