JUST IN: Cleveland, California investors buy LexisNexis campus

The same development team that helped turn a former General Motors plant in Moraine into the world’s largest automotive glass production site has just purchased the LexisNexis campus.
Industrial Commercial Properties LLC (ICP), a Cleveland-based commercial real estate development company, in a joint venture with longtime business and development partners, Industrial Realty Group, LLC (IRG), acquired the LexisNexis-occupied office campus in Dayton, the companies said Wednesday.
LexisNexis will remain an anchor tenant in the park.
The 391,000-square-foot campus is located on 60 acres and includes buildings at 9443, 9473, 9555, and 9595 Springboro Pike.
Doug Altemuehle, of Newmark, represented LexisNexis in this transaction and Don Feathers, of Roaring Fork Advisors, LLC, represented ICP and IRG in the acquisition.
“ICP saw a tremendous opportunity to expand our Class A office portfolio in Dayton to over 600,000 square feet. This acquisition comes on the heels of our purchase of five office buildings in the Miami Valley Research Park in Kettering,” Chris Semarjian, owner of ICP, said in a statement. “We have completed a sale-leaseback transaction with LexisNexis, and they will remain an anchor tenant at this location in a portion of the park.”
The office park comprises 60 acres of land and 391,000 square feet of office space in four buildings. It is located adjacent to I-675 and I-75, with what ICP describes as “strong demographics.” The location is near Austin Landing and the Dayton Mall and is a ten-minute drive to downtown Dayton and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
“We plan to position this property as a premier regional office park,” said Stuart Lichter, president and chairman of IRG. “The buildings are highly efficient with large, open floorplans. The park is strategically located, with excellent frontage on two interstates making the location ideal for a corporate headquarters. There is also an opportunity for retail outparcel development.”
These investors have a long Dayton-area track record. Lichter and Semarjian’s team bought the former GM SUV assembly plant in Moraine in 2011, leading to Fuyao Group’s purchase of the facility in 2014. The plant had been closed in late 2008.
