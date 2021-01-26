LexisNexis may be nearing sale of Miami Twp. property

The Dayton Daily News reported in September last year that a pair of office buildings on the LexisNexis campus were being put up for sale by its landlord-owner.

CBRE was marketing those two buildings, while Newmark was marketing the three newest addresses on that campus to go on the market in October.

Of the properties marketed earlier by CBRE, LexisNexis Building 1 is 9333 Springboro Pike, and that lease will transfer to any new owner, LexisNexis spokeswoman Pamela Rath said in September. Building 2 is 9393 Springboro Pike. Building 2 was vacated previously by LexisNexis and offered for sublease in early 2017.

On its web site, Newmark has the listing of 253,500 total square feet of office space located at 9473, 9555 and 9595 Springboro Pike.

“Located between Lexis Nexis and MetLife, the office property provides excellent visibility from I-75 and easy access from Austin Boulevard and I-675,” the firm says of the property. “The two freestanding buildings are connected by an elevated pedestrian walkway.”