GOP picks Kettering court clerk to fill vacancy

Scott, 38, said he will be resigning from the District 1 city council and taking the clerk’s job next week.

Scott was picked because “he’s a council member there. He’s well-known in the community,” Plummer said. “It’s a partisan appointment right now and he’s involved with the Republican Party.”

Scott was selected by the party’s screening committee Wednesday night, Plummer added.

“We wanted a strong candidate because I’m sure there’s going to be opposition” in the November election, he said.

The six-year term for clerk’s position expires at the end of this year, according to the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

Scott “had the best resume” of the four applicants, Plummer said, declining to name the other candidates.

Scott won election as the city’s District 1 council representative in a three-person race in 2011 before running unopposed in 2015 and 2019, elections records show.

Scott holds a juris doctorate from the University of Dayton School of Law.

The salary for the Kettering court clerk’s job was $107,265.80 in 2017, Kettering records show.

The court’s docket includes misdemeanor traffic and criminal cases, arraignments and preliminary hearings for felonies. It also handles civil complaints up to $15,000 and small claims complaints up to $6,000, according to its website.