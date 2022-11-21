Bust nets marijuana, cars and $350K at 2 Butler County homes

Charles Rowland, Cameron Bush and Heather Colby are all charged with felony possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs. They are in the Butler County Jail.

The Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) task force executed search warrants at 96 Carlton Drive in Hamilton and 4597 Oxford Middletown Road in Wayne Twp. where they found 200 pounds of marijuana. They also seized five vehicles, six firearms and more than $350,000 in cash.