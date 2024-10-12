Butler County School recognized as 2024 National Blue Ribbon School

Tom Perry, who has served as principal of the school in the Ross Local Schools District for 24 years, called it an “incredible honor” for the staff.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion that our students, teachers, staff, and parents have demonstrated in pursuit of academic excellence,” he said.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a press release the award “is a testament to the exceptional achievements of students and educators at each of these schools. The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are raising the bar for our nation’s students, serving as models for effective teaching and intentional collaboration in their schools and communities.”

Perry said the U.S. Department of Education allows the Ohio Department of Education to nominate 14 public schools each year. In recent years, ODE has nominated schools in the Exemplary High Performing category, he said.

Perry credited the “dedicated educators for their tireless efforts in the classroom,” along with the support of the administration, board members, and community members.

“It all begins by creating an inviting atmosphere where students, staff, and families feel welcomed, valued, and supported,” he said.

He said achieving excellence at Morgan Elementary involves various strategies, but the most impactful has been its approach to data-driven decision making. That includes using assessments to strategically cluster students into the best learning environments, help guide instructional strategies, and identify areas for improvement, he said.

“Our school engages students academically, socially, and emotionally,” he said. “This is accomplished by focusing on the whole child. Our instructional programs are taught by skilled and dedicated teachers using evidence-based teaching practices that engage students in active learning, while differentiating instruction and targeting interventions to meet learning needs of all students.”

The school has about 400 students enrolled in pre-K through third grade, It provides “a rigorous and data driven curricular program” for students to be successful in school, according to Perry. Morgan also creates an environment that supports students’ social-emotional growth and needs that further contributes to academic success, he said.

Morgan has been rated as a 5-Star School on the Ohio School Report Card, and received 5 Stars on all rated areas, according to Perry.

