Can you help? Middletown police looking for ‘armed, dangerous’ suspect

He is wanted for improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation, and three counts of felonious assault. He lives in the 3100 block of Wilbraham Road, according to court records.

If you know his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Middletown police at 513-425-7700, Option 0; or detective Brook McDonald at 425-7745. You can also send a private message on the department’s Facebook page.