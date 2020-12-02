Can you identify this Harrison Twp. truck theft suspect?

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a suspect in the theft of a pickup truck at Midnight Carryout in Harrison Township.
In a post to social media, the sheriff’s office said that the theft was on Nov. 27, when the suspect came onto the property at around 4 a.m. and stole a silver 2007 Ford F-150. The theft was captured on surveillance video.
Police described the truck as a single-cab pickup with decals on both sides and the back window that say “MIDNIGHT.” The license plate number is PKU3742.
Police described the suspect as a black male in his mid-20s wearing a tan/light-color polo cap, a black jacket with red and tan striped sleeves, light-color jeans and black shoes.
The sheriff’s office asked that anyone who recognizes the person caught on video or has any information about the theft to contact detective Akshay Gyan at 937-416-9651.