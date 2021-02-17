CareSource CIO named among Top 25 women leaders to watch

These high achievers are developing policy, leading change and guiding healthcare delivery improvement across the country, according to Modern Healthcare. This award program recognizes women in leadership roles, spotlighting their administrative and professional accomplishments.

“We are thrilled to see Modern Healthcare recognize Devon’s leadership in the health care industry,” said Erhardt Preitauer President and CEO, CareSource. “Devon is highly regarded in her professional circles and a key member of the CareSource leadership team. In her time at CareSource she has been a driver of our innovation and has helped advance our technology solutions, all while building an incredible team and mentoring other women in our organization. Devon is passionate about serving our 2 million members and her team’s work is essential to enhancing our mission.”