CareSource CIO named among Top 25 women leaders to watch

CareSource’s Chief Information Officer Devon Valencia was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of 2021′s Women Leaders to Watch in Healthcare.
CareSource is a nonprofit multi-state managed care plan based in downtown Dayton.
“Honorees of the 2021 Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare award program have a mission to combat the longstanding imbalance of gender equity at the top rungs of leadership by promoting and hiring more female executives. They serve as mentors and create workplaces that embrace diversity and inclusion. And last year, they did this all while guiding their organizations through a global pandemic,” said Modern Healthcare editor, Aurora Aguilar.
These high achievers are developing policy, leading change and guiding healthcare delivery improvement across the country, according to Modern Healthcare. This award program recognizes women in leadership roles, spotlighting their administrative and professional accomplishments.
“We are thrilled to see Modern Healthcare recognize Devon’s leadership in the health care industry,” said Erhardt Preitauer President and CEO, CareSource. “Devon is highly regarded in her professional circles and a key member of the CareSource leadership team. In her time at CareSource she has been a driver of our innovation and has helped advance our technology solutions, all while building an incredible team and mentoring other women in our organization. Devon is passionate about serving our 2 million members and her team’s work is essential to enhancing our mission.”
As Chief Information Officer for CareSource, Valencia oversees all aspects of information technology, including cybersecurity and privacy, within the organization and is responsible for setting the strategy for the company’s systems and technical infrastructure, systems development and information technology operations.