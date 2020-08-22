CareSource, Dayton Children’s, Nationwide join pact to pay for quality care

Steve Ringel, CareSource Ohio market president, said to have a successful accountable care organization, you need trust and data.

“So, you build a strong trusting relationship between the two partners, but you verify it with data. ... Do you have data that substantiates everything that you agree to? And that’s what we’ve been able to accomplish is both of those objectives,” Ringel said.

In this case, the accountable care organization between Dayton Children’s, Nationwide and CareSource, dubbed Partners For Kids, is an intermediary between the insurance plans, providers and families, intended to help providers receive reimbursement and focus on preventive care and high-quality sick care.

Nationwide started Partners for Kids 25 years ago and it now includes care for 325,000 children south central and southeastern.

Partners For Kids works with families of children who have complex needs and their providers to ensure all have the information and resources they need; offers quality improvement coaching and resources to providers so they can better offer preventive care and manage disease; and contacts families to schedule well-visit appointments; creates medication prescription guidelines for providers.

Dayton Children’s will be Partners For Kids’ hospital partner in the west central Ohio region, and Nationwide Children’s will continue its relationship with Partners For Kids in the south central and southeastern regions.

Dr. Sean Gleeson, president of Partners For Kids said the model “will enable Dayton Children’s and the provider community to take a more active role in shaping the healthcare system for the children. We look forward to making a difference together for children in the Dayton region.”

Ringel said there are rarely accountable care organizations that do broad geographies but CareSource would like to expand around Ohio. CareSource manages health benefits for nearly 670,000 Ohio children.

“There’s hardly any that do an entire state and our goal is to become statewide with this advanced relationship,” Ringel said.