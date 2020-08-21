Just in: Ohio unemployment falls to 8.9%

Ohio’s jobless rate fell from 11% in June to 8.9% in July, with the state adding nearly 63,000 jobs in the space of a month.
Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 62,700 over the month, from a revised 5,038,400 in June to 5,101,100 in July, according to new numbers Ohio government released Friday.
The number of unemployed workers in Ohio last month was 503,000, down 133,000 from 636,000 in June.
But with fears of the global COVID-19 pandemic and government lock-down orders that have eased over time, this remains an historically bad labor market. The number of unemployed has increased by 262,000 in the last year.
Last July was a different era. The unemployment rate for Ohio last July was just over 4%.
Nationally, the unemployment rate for July was 10.2%, down from 11.1% in June, and up from 3.7% in July 2019.
The biggest job-producing sectors in Ohio included the private services sector, which added nearly 60,000 jobs. Reopened hotels and restaurants and other players in leisure and hospitality added 25,1000 jobs, while health services employees added 15,700 jobs.
Government added 4,900 jobs.
Employment in goods-producing industries, at 875,900, fell 2,000 over the month as losses in manufacturing (a loss of 3,700 jobs) and mining and logging (-300) exceeded gains in construction (+2,000).