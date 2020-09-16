CBD store debuts in downtown Miamisburg

"I started taking it and noticed unbelievable changes in my body and life,” he said. “I had been taking medication for anxiety, depression, for several years. I have been a Type 2 Diabetic for over 15 years. Medication and illness controlled my life. My balance was terrible, I would fall if I leaned forward or sideways.”

Over the past months his health improved, something Birkett attributes to CBD.

“I no longer take Zoloft, have reduced my diabetic meds to almost none. Testing results from my Dr. have been great,” he said. “CBD gave me life. I feel 20 years younger and the anger,depression, anxiety is gone.”

Birkett, who said he has started businesses before with much success, believes he should offer the same help to others with a product that did so much to help him.

He said the various products at JJB CBD Wellness Center can help humans with various conditions, including migraines, but also pets.

“When left alone, their anxiety is triggered,” he said. “They also are prone to arthritis and muscle soreness. My dog, Faith, takes five drops every morning in her food she has been a much different dog.”

Birkett said the shop specializes in product knowledge and research, trying to direct customers toward what is best for them.

“We are here to help, not just sell products,” he said.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visit www.jjbcbdwellness.com for more information.