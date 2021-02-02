Fitness business opens second Ohio franchise in Centerville

X

StretchLab Centerville, an assisted stretching franchise which helps identify body tightness and imbalances, is located at 999 S. Main St.
StretchLab Centerville, an assisted stretching franchise which helps identify body tightness and imbalances, is located at 999 S. Main St. CONTRIBUTED

CENTERVILLE – A new fitness business has opened its second Ohio location in Centerville.

StretchLab Centerville, an assisted stretching franchise which helps identify body tightness and imbalances, is located at 999 S. Main St.

The studio owned and operated by Janna Proctor and her husband Chea offers a variety of one-on-one personalized stretching services, officials said in a release.

These include a 25-minute stretch that concentrates on the client’s current stretching needs, as well as a 50-minute head-to-toe comprehensive stretch that addresses all major muscle groups, according to the business.

Monthly memberships are available for four or eight visits per month, as well as drop-in stretches.

The company’s first Ohio site was opened in Mason, according to its website.

The Centerville studio will also offer the TRX MAPS machine, which is “a revolutionary machine that identifies movement inefficiencies across four critical categories: mobility, activation, posture and symmetry,” according to the business.

StretchLab Centerville is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The studio can be reached online at www.StretchLab.com, by email at centerville@stretchlab.com or by phone at 937-221-9609.

