JUST IN: Multimillion-dollar upscale condo development planned near I-675

WASHINGTON TWP. – A multimillion-dollar upscale housing development is being proposed south of Interstate 675 and north of Ohio 725.
The plan by W & M Simms Properties, LTD. includes 37 units averaging more than 4,000 square feet involving 3.7 acres on McEwen Road, records show.
The predominantly-brick, two-bedroom condominiums are expected to be priced starting around $400,000, Washington Twp. Development Director Ryan Lee said.
The land was recently rezoned from office planned development to residential planned development, Lee said.
If approved, construction is scheduled to begin this spring and is expected to be completed in about a year, according to township records.
A final development plan is scheduled to go before the township zoning commission Tuesday night.