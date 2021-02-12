X

JUST IN: Multimillion-dollar upscale condo development planned near I-675

W & M Simms Properties, LTD. wants to build 37 condo units on 3.7 acres in Washington Twp. CONTRIBUTED
W & M Simms Properties, LTD. wants to build 37 condo units on 3.7 acres in Washington Twp. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Local News | 15 minutes ago
By Nick Blizzard

WASHINGTON TWP. – A multimillion-dollar upscale housing development is being proposed south of Interstate 675 and north of Ohio 725.

The plan by W & M Simms Properties, LTD. includes 37 units averaging more than 4,000 square feet involving 3.7 acres on McEwen Road, records show.

The predominantly-brick, two-bedroom condominiums are expected to be priced starting around $400,000, Washington Twp. Development Director Ryan Lee said.

ExploreWEATHER: Dayton area braces for cold snap after snow blankets region

The land was recently rezoned from office planned development to residential planned development, Lee said.

If approved, construction is scheduled to begin this spring and is expected to be completed in about a year, according to township records.

A final development plan is scheduled to go before the township zoning commission Tuesday night.

ExploreRELATED: Centerville luxury apartment construction surge brings $100M, more than 900 units

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.