Centerville auto dealer now under new ownership

“We have purchased seven dealerships in the last two years,” Dever said. “We are looking for the right opportunities to grow, and the Dayton market is a good place to grow.”

Dever said the company intends to expand and improve the dealership’s facilities with a focus on customer service. The dealership’s current staffing level of 45 is projected to grow, he said.

The change of ownership follows a recent trend of buyouts and acquisitions.

Last month, the Jeff Schmitt Auto Group acquired Langs Chevrolet in Beavercreek Twp. Late last year, the Hidy family sold its four Dayton-area car dealerships. Other transactions in recent months have included Reichard Buick GMC on Salem Avenue in Dayton buying the former Boose Chevrolet in Brookville, and Steve VanGorder, owner of SVG Motors, purchasing the former Ron Garrett Chevrolet in Greenville. Rodney Cobb Chevrolet Buick GMC in Eaton was sold to Ed Larkin, owner of Rose Automotive, in Hamilton.

