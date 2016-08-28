Hamburger icon
Centerville auto dealer now under new ownership

By Mark Fisher
Nov 10, 2015

The Cincinnati-based Performance Automotive Network has purchased its first Dayton-area dealership and may expand further in the region, its vice president said Tuesday.

The Walker Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram dealership at 95 Loop Road is now Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram.

The deal closed Monday, according to Shane Dever, Performance’s vice president. The purchase included the new-car dealership and real estate at 95 Loop Road near Ohio 48, and Performance will assume the lease of the current Walker used-car facility at the other end of Loop Road at Alex-Bell Road, Dever said. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Centerville facility is the 16th dealership overall and the fourth Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge-Ram facility for family-owned Performance Automotive Network, which operates dealerships in the Greater Cincinnati region, in the Columbus area, and in the Salt Lake City, Utah area.

Dever, whose father Michael founded Performance in 1971, said the company is still in expansion mode.

“We have purchased seven dealerships in the last two years,” Dever said. “We are looking for the right opportunities to grow, and the Dayton market is a good place to grow.”

Dever said the company intends to expand and improve the dealership’s facilities with a focus on customer service. The dealership’s current staffing level of 45 is projected to grow, he said.

The change of ownership follows a recent trend of buyouts and acquisitions.

Last month, the Jeff Schmitt Auto Group acquired Langs Chevrolet in Beavercreek Twp. Late last year, the Hidy family sold its four Dayton-area car dealerships. Other transactions in recent months have included Reichard Buick GMC on Salem Avenue in Dayton buying the former Boose Chevrolet in Brookville, and Steve VanGorder, owner of SVG Motors, purchasing the former Ron Garrett Chevrolet in Greenville. Rodney Cobb Chevrolet Buick GMC in Eaton was sold to Ed Larkin, owner of Rose Automotive, in Hamilton.

For more information, visit https://www.performancechryslerjeepcenterville.com

