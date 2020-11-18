Centerville BMV location remains closed due to COVID-19 case

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles location in Centerville was forced to shut down after learning employees had tested positive for the coronavirus.
The agency has been closed since Nov. 13 due to employees testing positive for the virus while others quarantine as recommended by the Ohio Department of Health and CDC.
“The local health agency was notified and the agency will remain closed until Nov. 23,” said Lindsey Bohrer BMV spokeswoman.
Although the inside of the facility is closed, drive thru services are still available according to the bureau’s website.
“To reopen, the agency must work with their local county health department along with following the Ohio Department of Health’s responsible restart guidelines," Bohrer said.
The BMV must require face coverings for employees at all times, conduct daily health assessments, cleaning and sanitizing areas as well as practicing social distancing.
“The Deputy Registrar can reopen when they have enough staff to run the agency and all staff have been cleared to return to work,” said Bohrer.