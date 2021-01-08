Centerville man killed in second Washington Twp. pedestrian-vehicle fatal in a week

The crash remains under investigation and the sheriff’s office report doesn’t identify the driver. But the incident is not considered a hit and run, said Christine Ton, media director for the sheriff’s office.

“We will not be releasing any additional information at this time…as it is still an active investigation.,” she said in an email. “Once the investigation is complete, we may be able to provide an update with additional information.”

On New Year’s Day, Alter High School sophomore Taehee Kim, 15, died after being struck by a pick-up truck while crossing East Social Row Road in front of her home

Kim’s death, which involved a Centerville driver, has been ruled an accident and no charges are expected to be filed in the wreck on East Social Row Road near the victim’s home, Ton said earlier.