Centerville man killed in second Washington Twp. pedestrian-vehicle fatal in a week

WASHINGTON TWP. – A Centerville man was struck and killed late Thursday night, the second pedestrian fatality in the township in a week.
Idryiss Thomas, 29, died after being struck by a white Nissan while walking shortly before midnight near the intersection of Miamisburg-Centerville Road and McEwen Road, according to Montgomery County records.
A 9-1-1 caller reported the crash in the 900 block of Miamisburg-Centerville Road. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and found Thomas, who had been hit by the eastbound vehicle near McEwen Road, records show.
Medics took the man to Southview Hospital, where he died, the sheriff’s office said.
The cause and manner of Thomas’ death have not been determined, according to the coroner’s office.
The crash remains under investigation and the sheriff’s office report doesn’t identify the driver. But the incident is not considered a hit and run, said Christine Ton, media director for the sheriff’s office.
“We will not be releasing any additional information at this time…as it is still an active investigation.,” she said in an email. “Once the investigation is complete, we may be able to provide an update with additional information.”
On New Year’s Day, Alter High School sophomore Taehee Kim, 15, died after being struck by a pick-up truck while crossing East Social Row Road in front of her home
Kim’s death, which involved a Centerville driver, has been ruled an accident and no charges are expected to be filed in the wreck on East Social Row Road near the victim’s home, Ton said earlier.