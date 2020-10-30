Centerville outdoor recreation business seeks indoor archery range approval in office area

CENTERVILLE – A Centerville outdoor recreation business is seeking approval for an indoor archery range in an office district.
City administrators are proposing changes to allow FAS Outdoor Company to have an indoor range for bow and arrow shooting at its 6560 Centerville Business Parkway site, an area not permitted for such use.
The city is proposing to expand its municipal code, adding a section on the discharging of bows and arrows, currently mentioned in a section on firearms.
The current code’s prohibition of indoor archery does not apply a “retail sporting goods supplier,” where the “archery range makes up less than 5% of the gross retail space,” Centerville records show.
Cabela’s in the Cornerstone development near Interstate 675 falls under this exception, according to the city.
FAS is also seeking a conditional use to have an archery range in an office planned development district, an area where such facilities are prohibited, Centerville City Planner Mark Yandrick said.