Cloudy today, freezing overnight; Clearer, chilly for Halloween

Sunday will start out mostly cloudy around dawn, with the skies mostly clearing as we go into the afternoon.

The high for Sunday is around 51 degrees. However, we will feel some breezy winds that will cause wind chill temperatures to dip down closer to 40 degrees for much of the day, pushing down toward 30 degrees as the evening goes on and temperatures fall.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy and freezing cold, with low temperatures of around 28 degrees, which the wind chill will push down to around 20 degrees. We will see widespread frost again forming after midnight, and lingering into Monday morning.