Fiona is a big sister! Cincinnati Zoo’s Bibi gives birth to hippo calf

“Bibi and the baby, yet to be named, will spend the next two weeks bonding behind the scenes,” said Gorsuch. “A female would take her newborn away from the bloat for about that amount of time in the wild, and we try to give Bibi the choice to do what feels natural to her.”

Bibi and the new baby will not be visible to the public immediately, but the zoo said it will share updates when possible.

Tucker, 19, and Fiona, 5, will remain in the outdoor habitat as usual. Keepers separated the two from Bibi periodically over the last few weeks to get Fiona and Tucker used to being without Bibi. The zoo said the pair are comfortable enough with each other that Fiona has been seen napping on Tucker.

Zoo members can watch live cameras in the indoor hippo habitat from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. However, cameras may not be on during introductions or when animal care staff needs private access. People can also sign up for a virtual membership to view the live cameras.

Bibi’s pregnancy came as a surprise to keepers earlier this year as the hippo was on birth control. Her due date was Aug. 15, but zoo staff said it’s typical for hippos to give birth within a 30-day window.

Calves born full term, after eight months gestation, can weigh between 50 and 100 pounds. Hippos generally give birth in the water, though Bibi gave birth to Fiona on land.

Veterinarian Julie Barnes took WCPO through the process with about eight weeks to go in Bibi’s pregnancy.

The care team trained the mama hippo to lean against a railing while eating romaine lettuce. Barnes then can swoop in with an ultrasound wand.

“It’s amazing,” Barnes said. “Not many people can say they’ve ultrasounded a hippo.”

Because the country’s favorite hippo had a difficult early life, the zoo was doing everything it could to make sure Bibi’s second baby is born healthy and happy. Barnes previously said they’ll finally get to breathe once the calf arrives.

“And my gosh, we’re gonna all have a celebration after that — as will the rest of Cincinnati, I’m sure,” said Barnes.

Fiona, Bibi, Tucker and the new calf can all be found at Hippo Cove at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

