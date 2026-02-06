CincyCon returns to Butler County Fairgrounds

CincyCon’s mission is to bring historical, fantasy and science fiction gamers and enthusiasts to the tri-state area for a weekend of play. This year marks the 16th CincyCon. The event attracts about 800 to 1,000 gamers to Butler County.

The focus of the convention is on board games, family games, card games, role-playing games and collectable miniatures.

“We bring people together to do in-person/physical gaming, instead of computer gaming,” said Fox. “There are a lot of unique and complicated games available now like The Settlers of Catan, which is a very popular game. The board gaming industry is gigantic. It’s a multi-billion-dollar-a-year business. A lot of people play games. Cards Against Humanity is also a popular game.”

Other gamers play Star Wars, Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings and Marvel board games.

“Obviously, Dungeons and Dragons is still the largest role-playing game, but there are other role-playing games that have superheroes,” Fox said.

“I’m a miniature collector and a model builder, and I’ve been collecting since I was 12,” he said.

“The first year, we had 150 people. We have grown every year, and the past couple years, our attendance has been steady, between 800 and 1,000,” said Fox. “We are the largest gaming convention in the Cincinnati region.”

Hours are 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday, 8:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Gaming halls open at noon on Fri. and at 9 a.m. Sat. and Sun.

“I always get excited on Saturday, when I see 800-900 people having such a good time,” Fox said. “It happens every year, and it’s something I’m really looking forward to.”

Nearly 30 vendors will have items for sale. Manufacturers send new games, so there’s an opportunity to try out some of the latest games. There’s also a free library of board games, where attendees can borrow and play a game.

Most people play for fun. There are some competitive tournaments, but there are plenty of games where attendees can walk up and play. Gamers can also learn how to play new and different games during CincyCon.

“Attendees love that we are super affordable for their experience,” Fox said. “And they really enjoy the experience. It feels like they are gaming in a giant house. It just has a great, friendly and exciting atmosphere.”

For more info or to register, go to www.cincycon.org. The cost of a weekend badge is $25 in advance for adults and $2 for youth ages 12 and under. Those that pre-register will receive a free, limited edition CincyCon mini. Pre-registration closes on Feb. 7. The cost is $30 on site for adults. Individual day badges are available.