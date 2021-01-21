City of Dayton, Dayton Dragons say yes to stadium deal

The company will pay the city $10,000 per year, or $300,000 over the life of the agreement.

Palisades Arcadia Baseball Club also will have the option to purchase the stadium. The option expires September 2031.

As part of the deal, the city proposes securing financing for up to $4.5 million in energy efficient upgrades and other improvements to the 20-year-old stadium.

The city also proposes giving the team owners exclusive advertising and naming rights for the plaza, and the city will try to help acquire other funding support.

Major League Baseball is in the process of revamping its minor league baseball program, and the Dayton Dragons received an invitation to obtain a player development license, Parlette said.

The stadium was completed in 2000, and the team owners have invested about $23 million into the facility, Parlette said.

“It does not look like it’s 20 years old by any stretch of the imagination,” he said.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said the Dayton Dragons are one of the top community assets in the nation.